Mumbai deluge: Met Dept sounds alert for more heavy rains, city halts

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2017, 4:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2017, 4:24 pm IST

Waterlogged streets at Wadala. (Photo: DC)
New Delhi: The Met Department on Tuesday warned of more "heavy intermittent spells" in the next few hours in Mumbai and its satellite cities where incessant downpour has threw normal life out of gear.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General KJ Ramesh said that the Santacruz weather station, which is in the suburban part of the city, has recorded 8-9 cm (80-90 mm) of rainfall from 8:30 am to nearly 11:30 am.

The Colaba weather station has recorded 15 cm to 20 cm (150-200 mm) of rainfall during the same time period, Ramesh added.

He, however, declined to draw any parallel of the situation with that on July 26, 2005, when the city was inundated after being battered by rains and hundreds were killed.

From July 26-27, 2005, Mumbai recorded 94 cm (944 mm) of rainfall in a day.

"10-15 cm of rainfall in a day is normal for Mumbai. The one the city received on July 26, 2005 was unprecedented," Ramesh said.

He also said the IMD office in Mumbai was giving updates to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and the state government at regular intervals.

The IMD has already given heavy to very heavy rainfall warning to Maharashtra and Gujarat governments, he said.

"Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy fall at some places is likely to occur in city and the suburbs," the IMD Mumbai said.

Tags: india meteorological department, mumbai rains, national disaster response force, cyclone alert
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

