Waterlogging, traffic jams choke Mumbai; heavy rains expected over next 24 hrs

Severe water logging was also reported in Mumbai's Hindmata area on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter | @IndianWeather_)

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai since Monday has choked parts of the city and more rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, on Tuesday predicted intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rain fall in parts of the city and “extremely heavy” rainfall at “one or two places in the city and suburbs”.

Severe water logging was also reported in Mumbai's Hindmata area on Tuesday. High tide of 3.32 meters height is also likely to occur on Tuesday at 4.35 pm.

Train services have also been affected due to the intermittent rainfall.

On Tuesday morning, Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed in Maharashtra's Asangaon, near Mumbai. The railway authorities said that prima facie inputs suggest that the train derailed due to a major landslide.

The train derailment and the also the heavy rainfall have also delayed the local trains in Mumbai.

According to reports, trains at central railway mainline are plying with a delay of 30 minutes. The Harbour line services are delayed by 15 minutes and trains are plying with a delay of 10 minutes on Western Railway.