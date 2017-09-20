The Asian Age | News

Mumbai rains: Over 50 flights cancelled; schools, colleges shut

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 2:00 pm IST

However, the Indian Meteorological Department has withdrawn heavy rain warning and said that the situation will now improve. 

Vehicles wade through a water logged street after heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Vehicles wade through a water logged street after heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: More than 50 flights have been cancelled and a total of 56 flights have been diverted due to the closure of the main runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, reported ANI.

"Rainfall will decrease, but light to moderate rainfall will continue in the Mumbai region," Ajay Kumar, Scientist India Meteorological Department Mumbai said.

Earlier, both runways were non-operational. Flights were diverted to Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad

Operations at the Mumbai airport were suspended from 10 pm on Tuesday after the SpiceJet aircraft overshot the main runway.

Five Western Railways trains were cancelled, six Central Railways trains were cancelled and two were diverted. 

Worli Sea Link, Pedder road, Sion Bridge are open with smooth traffic movement, Mumbai Police tweeted.

Traffic is currently by and large normal, said police.

Three weeks after a huge delue that brought life to a standstill, city has again suffered after receiving heavy rainfall since Tuesday afternoon.

(ANI | Twitter)(ANI | Twitter)

The Maharashtra government, on Tuesday night instructed schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of heavy rains.

“Schools are instructed to remain close tomorrow for safety due to mixed predictions; This holiday will be compensated in Diwali #MumbaiRains,” tweeted Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde.

“The precautionary holiday will be applicable for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” he added.

Since Tuesday, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning which has led to water-logging in many areas.

Tags: mumbai rains, chhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airport, indian meteorological department, flights
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

