The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 11, 2017 | Last Update : 08:48 AM IST

India, Politics

LIVE Manipur Assembly Election Results 2017: Will Cong beat BJP to gain a 4th term?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 10, 2017, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2017, 8:43 am IST

As the saffron party is still to open an account, independent candidate takes lead following Congress in Manipur.

Incumbent Okram Ibobi Singh, Irom Sharmila, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Incumbent Okram Ibobi Singh, Irom Sharmila, Prime Minister Narendra Modi

MANIPUR [5 / 60]
BJP+
BJP+
INC
AITMC
Others
1
1
2
0
1



Imphal: The fate of 210 candidates who are in fray for 60 seats in Manipur Assembly will be decided today. The counting of votes to start from 8 am onwards at 11 centers and the trends would start coming in from 11 am.

8.34: As the saffron party is still to open an account, independent candidate takes lead following Congress in Manipur.

8.26: Minutes after counting of votes begun in Manipur, Congress opened its account as Okram Ibobi Singh leading from Thoubal constituency.

The exit polls for north eastern state have thrown up an uncertain mandate. C-Voter- India TV said the BJP would emerge as single largest bagging at least 28 seats, whereas Axis – India Today predicted Congress will retain power with full majority.

New entrant Irom Sharmila, who was on fast for 16 years to repeal AFSPA from the state, is fighting from 5 seats with newly lunched party Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA).

After success in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, BJP is trying their luck in Manipur. The star campaigner for the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election rallies had promised to break the economic blockade which state faces under the Congress regime.  

Meanwhile, the incumbent chief minister Okram Ibiobi Singh will face a tough fight in his own Thoubal constituency against Irom Sharmila.

The entire state has been put under tight security blanket and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed near all counting halls, officials said.

Elections in the state were held in two phases on March 4 and 8. Both phases witnessed record voting of 84 and 89 per cent respectively.

Chief Electoral Officer V K Dewangan said despite logistical difficulties due to the ongoing economic blockade elections were completed smoothly.

Congress emerged as the lone giant in 2012 Manipur Assembly Polls and achieved a hat trick win by securing 42 of the 60 seats in the state. It was sweet victory for Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh as the party got 42.42 vote share.

All India Trinamool Congress came second with 7 seats and 17% vote share. BJP could not make a mark in the state and did not win a single seat.

In the 2014 general elections too, Congress reigned supreme and won both the seats in Manipur.

Tags: election results 2017

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

2

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

3

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab

4

Second baby girl’s arrival awaited: Mark Zuckerberg and wife

5

Kohli, Smith in peace talks to solve India, Australia crisis

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham