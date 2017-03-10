LIVE Manipur Assembly Election Results 2017: Will Cong beat BJP to gain a 4th term?

As the saffron party is still to open an account, independent candidate takes lead following Congress in Manipur.

Imphal: The fate of 210 candidates who are in fray for 60 seats in Manipur Assembly will be decided today. The counting of votes to start from 8 am onwards at 11 centers and the trends would start coming in from 11 am.

8.34: As the saffron party is still to open an account, independent candidate takes lead following Congress in Manipur.

8.26: Minutes after counting of votes begun in Manipur, Congress opened its account as Okram Ibobi Singh leading from Thoubal constituency.

The exit polls for north eastern state have thrown up an uncertain mandate. C-Voter- India TV said the BJP would emerge as single largest bagging at least 28 seats, whereas Axis – India Today predicted Congress will retain power with full majority.

New entrant Irom Sharmila, who was on fast for 16 years to repeal AFSPA from the state, is fighting from 5 seats with newly lunched party Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA).

After success in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, BJP is trying their luck in Manipur. The star campaigner for the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election rallies had promised to break the economic blockade which state faces under the Congress regime.

Meanwhile, the incumbent chief minister Okram Ibiobi Singh will face a tough fight in his own Thoubal constituency against Irom Sharmila.

The entire state has been put under tight security blanket and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed near all counting halls, officials said.

Elections in the state were held in two phases on March 4 and 8. Both phases witnessed record voting of 84 and 89 per cent respectively.

Chief Electoral Officer V K Dewangan said despite logistical difficulties due to the ongoing economic blockade elections were completed smoothly.

Congress emerged as the lone giant in 2012 Manipur Assembly Polls and achieved a hat trick win by securing 42 of the 60 seats in the state. It was sweet victory for Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh as the party got 42.42 vote share.

All India Trinamool Congress came second with 7 seats and 17% vote share. BJP could not make a mark in the state and did not win a single seat.

In the 2014 general elections too, Congress reigned supreme and won both the seats in Manipur.