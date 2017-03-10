The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 11, 2017 | Last Update : 08:48 AM IST

India, Politics

LIVE Uttarakhand Assembly election results 2017: BJP, Cong in close race?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 10, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2017, 8:48 am IST

A majority of exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will wrest power from the ruling Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat

UTTARAKHAND [3 / 70]
BJP
INC
Others
2
1
0



Dehradun: It will be a fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling congress as the results of the single-phased assembly polls held earlier last month in Uttarakhand will be announced today.

Here are the updates:

8.50 am: Congress is gaining steam as it is now leading in 3 seats while BJP is leading in one seat.

8:40 am:  First leads start to trickle in. Congress and BJP lead on one seat each.

8 am: Counting has begun.

The story until now:

The major fight will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party and incumbent Congress candidates. Notably, both parties had faced internal political tussles before the polls. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party have fielded candidates in 21 and 69 seats respectively.

A majority of exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will wrest power from Congress. The party has been pegged to bag around 40-50 seats by India Today and Chanakya exit polls. However, C-Voter has predicted a tie between the two parties.

Voting was held in all 70 constituencies of the state. The state saw a voter turnout of 65.64% with 637 candidates in the fray. 

In 2012, the BJP tried to cash in on former chief minister BC Khanduri’s clean image but bagged 31 of the 70 seats putting Congress in the driver’s seat. The Grand Old Party had emerged as the single largest party with 32 seats and 33.79% vote share, the BJP lost with a very small margin and got 33.13% vote share.

The BSP could only win in three seats of the 70 it contested, with 12.19 vote share.

In the 2014 general elections, BJP cast its spell on Uttarakhand and won all five seats form the state with 55.30% vote share.

Tags: election results 2017, uttarakhand polls 2017, bjp, congress
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

MOST POPULAR

1

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

2

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

3

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab

4

Second baby girl’s arrival awaited: Mark Zuckerberg and wife

5

Kohli, Smith in peace talks to solve India, Australia crisis

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham