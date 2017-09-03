Modi Cabinet reshuffle: 9 new ministers sworn in

Cabinet reshuffle and swearing in of new ministers is being held ahead of Modi's visit to China.

New Delhi: Nine new union ministers have taken oath on Sunday as they were inducted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. All of the nine ministers are members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs - Ashwini Kumar Choubey from Bihar, Shiv Paratap Shukla from Uttar Pradesh, Virendra Kumar from Madhya Pradesh, Anantkumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satya Pal Singh, Alphons Kannanthanam will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The rejig in the Union Cabinet is the third since 2014 after Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister.

Here are the updates: