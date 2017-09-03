Modi Cabinet reshuffle: 9 new ministers sworn in

Cabinet reshuffle and swearing in of new ministers is being held ahead of Modi's visit to China.
New Delhi: Nine new union ministers have taken oath on Sunday as they were inducted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. All of the nine ministers are members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs - Ashwini Kumar Choubey from Bihar, Shiv Paratap Shukla from Uttar Pradesh, Virendra Kumar from Madhya Pradesh, Anantkumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satya Pal Singh, Alphons Kannanthanam will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The rejig in the Union Cabinet is the third since 2014 after Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister.
Here are the updates:
- Cabinet swearing in ceremony concluded
- Alphons Kannanthanam takes oath as Minister
- Union Minister Satya Pal Singh sworn in
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri take oath as minister
- Union Minister RK Singh takes oath
- Anant Kumar Hegde, Virendra Kumar take oath as minister
- Ashwini Kumar Choubey from Bihar takes oath for induction to Cabinet
- Shiv Paratap Shukla from Uttar Pradesh takes oath
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes oath for Cabinet induction
- Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath
- Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal take oath
- Swearing-in ceremony begins
- Modi arrives for oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
- Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan at Rashtrapati Bhavan; oath taking ceremony to begin shortly
- Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: ANI)
- Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar arrive at the oath taking ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan
- Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi arrive at the oath taking ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan