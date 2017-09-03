The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 03, 2017 | Last Update : 11:43 AM IST

India, Politics

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: 9 new ministers sworn in

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 3, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2017, 11:10 am IST

Cabinet reshuffle and swearing in of new ministers is being held ahead of Modi's visit to China.

President Ram Nath Kovind swears in Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind swears in Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Nine new union ministers have taken oath on Sunday as they were inducted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. All of the nine ministers are members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs - Ashwini Kumar Choubey from Bihar, Shiv Paratap Shukla from Uttar Pradesh, Virendra Kumar from Madhya Pradesh, Anantkumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satya Pal Singh, Alphons Kannanthanam will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The rejig in the Union Cabinet is the third since 2014 after Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister.

Here are the updates:

  • Cabinet swearing in ceremony concluded
  • Alphons Kannanthanam takes oath as Minister
  • Union Minister Satya Pal Singh sworn in
  • Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri take oath as minister
  • Union Minister RK Singh takes oath
  • Anant Kumar Hegde, Virendra Kumar take oath as minister
  • Ashwini Kumar Choubey from Bihar takes oath for induction to Cabinet
  • Shiv Paratap Shukla from Uttar Pradesh takes oath
  • Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes oath for Cabinet induction
  • Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath
  • Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal take oath
  • Swearing-in ceremony begins
  • Modi arrives for oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati BhavanPrime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  • Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan at Rashtrapati Bhavan; oath taking ceremony to begin shortlyUnion Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: ANI)
  • Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: ANI)
  • Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar arrive at the oath taking ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi arrive at the oath taking ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Tags: cabinet reshuffle, narendra modi, central government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, women commandos supervise bridge repair in Naxal-hit Bijapur

2

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 8 is up for pre-registration

3

Railways to rename trains after famous literary works

4

Study shows happiness in marriage linked to separate bank accounts

5

Record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson set to return to Earth

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham