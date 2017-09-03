The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

India, Politics

Narendra Modi Cabinet to be reshuffled today; 9 ministers to be inducted

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 3, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2017, 9:11 am IST

The new ministers will be taking oath at 10:30 am on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural function of the Rajasva Gyan Sangam - Annual Conference of Tax Administrators, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: With all eyes set at the cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, nine new faces are expected to be introduced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs - Ashwini Kumar Choubey from Bihar, Shiv Paratap Shukla from Uttar Pradesh, Virendra Kumar from Madhya Pradesh, Anantkumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satya Pal Singh, Alphons Kannanthanam will take oath on Sunday.

File pictures of Union Ministers who have resigned from the NDA government ahead of the cabinet reshuffle. Top row from left, Uma Bharti, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Kalraj Mishra. Bottom left to right, Bandaru Dattatreya, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan and Rajiv Pratap Rudy. (Photo: PTI)File pictures of Union Ministers who have resigned from the NDA government ahead of the cabinet reshuffle. Top row from left, Uma Bharti, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Kalraj Mishra. Bottom left to right, Bandaru Dattatreya, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan and Rajiv Pratap Rudy. (Photo: PTI)

Six ministers have resigned ahead of Sunday's re-shuffle.

The rejig in the Union Cabinet is the third since 2014 after Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister.

After assuming office in May 2014, Modi expanded his council of ministers twice - first on November 9, 2014 and then on July 5, 2016.

Satyapal Singh one of the nine minister to be inducted in Modi government said, "I have not been officially informed, but whatever is party and PM's decision I am ready for it."

The current strength of the council of ministers, including the Prime Minister, is 73 and the maximum number of ministers cannot go beyond 81.

According to a constitutional amendment, the limit cannot exceed beyond 15 per cent of the total strength of the Lok Sabha which is 545.

Tags: ram nath kovind, narendra modi, cabinet reshuffle, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

