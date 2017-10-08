The Asian Age | News

Woman in UP gangraped in front of husband, son

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Oct 8, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2017, 4:55 am IST

Accused threatened to kill boy, beat up man; no arrests yet.

The men took turns to rape her after tying up her husband. (Representational image)
Lucknow: A 30-year-old woman in Muzaffarnagar district was allegedly gangraped by four men in front of her husband and their toddler son.

The incident took place on Friday. The woman and her husband, 35, had taken their baby to a pediatrician and were returning home on a motorbike in Muzaffarnagar when they were waylaid by four men, who were carrying weapons, in a car.

The suspects told them that the Ganga canal bridge on the main route was damaged and suggested a back road. The victims took the detour and it was there that they forced the motorcycle to pull over, beat up the husband and dragged the three to a sugarcane field, the police said.

They stopped the couple, snatched the boy from them and beat up the man. Then they dragged the woman to a sugarcane field. The men took turns to rape her after tying up her husband. They threatened to kill the boy who cried through her ordeal. 

After they were done, they warned the couple against raising an alarm and fled. “Four men dragged me to a sugarcane farm and raped me at gun-point. They threatened to kill my child, also tied and beat up my husband”, the victim told the police.

The family later screamed for help and a few farmers from a nearby village rushed to rescue them. The police took the family to the hospital for treatment and the victim was sent for medical examination. A search for the accused is on, a senior police officer said.

Circle officer, Bhopa, Rijwan Ahmad, said that on the basis of the FIR, a case had been registered under sections 323, 376 D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Ajay Sahdev, SP Rural, Muzaffarnagar, said, “We are waiting for her medical report. A case has been registered against the four and investigation is underway”.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

