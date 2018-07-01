The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018: Dzyuba brings Russia back in the game
 
India, Crime

Special investigation team formed to probe Mandsaur rape case

PTI
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 7:02 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 7:01 pm IST

The SIT will be headed by City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla and will also include a legal adviser.

Shukla said 70 per cent of the investigation had been completed and a blood-stained knife, the victim's school bag, among other things, had been recovered. (Representational Image)
  Shukla said 70 per cent of the investigation had been completed and a blood-stained knife, the victim's school bag, among other things, had been recovered. (Representational Image)

Mandsaur: The DNA samples of the two people arrested on charges of abducting and raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur city were sent for examination and a special investigation team had been formed to speed up the probe, police said on Sunday.

The SIT will be headed by City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla and will also include a legal adviser.

Shukla said 70 per cent of the investigation had been completed and a blood-stained knife, the victim's school bag, among other things, had been recovered.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said the DNA samples of both the accused, identified as Irfan (20) and Asif (24), were sent for examination on Saturday.

He said the police were waiting for the victim to recover in order to record her statement while her mother's statement had already been recorded.

Officials said a police team from Mandsaur had left for Indore to meet the victim who is recuperating at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital there.

The eight-year-old girl was abducted on June 26 from outside her school, while she was waiting for her parents to come and pick her up, and was raped near Laxman Darwaja Road.

The accused tried to kill her by slitting her throat and also inflicted severe injuries on her face, head and private parts.

Also read: 8-yr-old kidnapped, raped, left to die in forest near school in MP

Irfan was arrested on June 27 and is in police custody till July 2 while Asif, who was arrested on June 29, is in police remand till July 5.

They were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tags: minor girl raped, girl abducted and raped, mandsaur
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Mandasor

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

2

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

3

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

4

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

5

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham