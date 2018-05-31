The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 31, 2018

India, All India

Mayawati vacates govt house in UP, not the one she lives in as 'caretaker'

PTI
Published : May 31, 2018, 8:28 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2018, 8:29 am IST

Mayawati's personal secretary said she has vacated bungalow on 6, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, which was allotted to her as ex-chief minister.

The Bahujan Samaj Party said recently that the UP government notice asked Maywati to vacate 13A, Mall Avenue, and not the bungalow on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg which they claim was actually allotted to her as a former chief minister. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Bahujan Samaj Party said recently that the UP government notice asked Maywati to vacate 13A, Mall Avenue, and not the bungalow on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg which they claim was actually allotted to her as a former chief minister. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lucknow: Claiming compliance with a Supreme Court order, BSP supremo Mayawati vacated a government house in Lucknow but is holding on to a second sprawling bungalow which her party says is a memorial to their founder Kanshi Ram.

Her personal secretary on Wednesday said she has vacated the bungalow on 6, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, which was allotted to her as former chief minister.

His press release said the bungalow was vacated on Tuesday in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had on May 7 said former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office.

Following the order, the UP government on May 17 issued notices to Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav to vacate the bungalows.

The BSP, however, appears to suggest that the notice Mayawati got is for the wrong bungalow.

The Bahujan Samaj Party said recently that the UP government notice asked Maywati to vacate 13A, Mall Avenue, and not the bungalow on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg which they claim was actually allotted to her as a former chief minister.

Last week, a BSP delegation met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that the Mall Avenue bungalow had been converted into a Kanshi Ram memorial in 2011, and Mayawati occupied only two rooms in it.

On May 21, after it had received the vacation notice, the BSP also installed a board at that bungalow, terming it 'Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Yadgar Vishram Sthal'.

Mayawati's aide said the State Estates Officer was informed in writing that the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg bungalow had been vacated.

But he refused to receive a copy of the letter, according to the press release.

The party then sent the letter and the keys of the bungalow through Speed Post, "which have been duly received by his office today", it said.

But the estate department had recently said that as per their knowledge, the Mall Avenue bungalow was allotted to Mayawati in her capacity as a former CM.

Among the former chief ministers, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh have indicated their willingness vacate the official bungalows.

But the others have expressed reluctance to give them up.

N D Tiwari's wife Ujjwala Tiwari has sought more time, pleading that her husband was in the "last stages" of his life.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav have written to the estate department seeking two more years at their official residences and have moved the apex court on this.

Tags: mayawati, vacate official residence, mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

