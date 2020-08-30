Sunday, Aug 30, 2020 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

  India   All India  30 Aug 2020  J&K: 3 militants, ASI killed in Panthachowk encounter
India, All India

J&K: 3 militants, ASI killed in Panthachowk encounter

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2020, 9:22 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2020, 9:25 am IST

Militants fired on a joint 'naka' of police and the CRPF at Panthachowk area late on Saturday night, official said

Three militants, assistant sub-inspector of J-K police killed in encounter. (PTI Photo)
  Three militants, assistant sub-inspector of J-K police killed in encounter. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Three militants and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, police said.

Militants fired on a joint 'naka' of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk area late on Saturday night, a police official said.

 

He said the joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation there.

During the searches in the area, the militants again fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night and the firing resumed this morning, he said. 

He said three militants were killed in the gunfight.

An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Babu Ram, was also killed in the operation, the official added.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited, he said.

