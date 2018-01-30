The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:20 PM IST

India, All India

Wasn't present in Kasganj during riots, I am fine: Rahul Upadhyay

ANI
Published : Jan 30, 2018, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2018, 11:43 am IST

Earlier on Monday, IG Aligarh Range, Sanjeev Gupta said Upadhyay is alive; he confirmed that 4 people have been held for spreading rumours.

'One of my friends informed me about rumours on social media about me getting killed during the Kasganj violence, but I was not present in Kasganj at the time of riots. I had gone to my village and I am absolutely fine,' Upadhyay said. (Photo: ANI)
 'One of my friends informed me about rumours on social media about me getting killed during the Kasganj violence, but I was not present in Kasganj at the time of riots. I had gone to my village and I am absolutely fine,' Upadhyay said. (Photo: ANI)

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): Rahul Upadhyay, the rumour of whose death aggravated the rampant violence across Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, on Tuesday said he was not present there at the time of riots.

"One of my friends informed me about rumours on the social media about me getting killed during the Kasganj violence, but I was not present in Kasganj at the time of riots. I had gone to my village and I am absolutely fine," Upadhyay said.

Earlier on Monday, Inspector General Aligarh Range, Sanjeev Gupta said Upadhyay is alive.

Read: Rahul Upadhyay, whose death intensified Kasganj clashes, alive: UP Police

He confirmed that four people have been arrested for spreading rumours about his death.

Gupta said, "Contrary to rumours spread on social media, Rahul Upadhyay is alive. We have arrested four people for spreading rumours."

Upadhyay was earlier said to have died along with another person named Chandan Gupta in the clashes which broke out in Kasganj on Republic Day.

Angered by the false rumours of Upadhyay's death, the mob got indulged in violence over the next three days.

At least 112 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in the vicinity.

Also Read: Kasganj violence: 112 arrested following clashes over Republic day celebrations

One person died and two others were injured after a clash broke out between two communities during 'Tiranga Yatra' in the district on Republic Day.

Both the groups reportedly pelted stones and also fired bullets at each other.

Tags: kasganj violence, up clashes, republic day, rahul upadhyay
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Black cats being dumped as they don’t look good in owners’ selfies

2

Best flagship killer smartphones under Rs 40,000

3

Triple treat: Blue Moon, Supermoon, Total Lunar Eclipse rolled into one

4

Facebook to flood your feed with local news now on

5

Synology Diskstation DS918+ review: A powerful, easy-to-use server for home, office

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham