Wasn't present in Kasganj during riots, I am fine: Rahul Upadhyay

Earlier on Monday, IG Aligarh Range, Sanjeev Gupta said Upadhyay is alive; he confirmed that 4 people have been held for spreading rumours.

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): Rahul Upadhyay, the rumour of whose death aggravated the rampant violence across Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, on Tuesday said he was not present there at the time of riots.

"One of my friends informed me about rumours on the social media about me getting killed during the Kasganj violence, but I was not present in Kasganj at the time of riots. I had gone to my village and I am absolutely fine," Upadhyay said.

Earlier on Monday, Inspector General Aligarh Range, Sanjeev Gupta said Upadhyay is alive.

He confirmed that four people have been arrested for spreading rumours about his death.

Gupta said, "Contrary to rumours spread on social media, Rahul Upadhyay is alive. We have arrested four people for spreading rumours."

Upadhyay was earlier said to have died along with another person named Chandan Gupta in the clashes which broke out in Kasganj on Republic Day.

Angered by the false rumours of Upadhyay's death, the mob got indulged in violence over the next three days.

At least 112 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in the vicinity.

One person died and two others were injured after a clash broke out between two communities during 'Tiranga Yatra' in the district on Republic Day.

Both the groups reportedly pelted stones and also fired bullets at each other.