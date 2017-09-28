The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 28, 2017 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

India, All India

Yashwant Sinha's son defends Centre, says GST, note ban game-changers for India

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 11:58 am IST

This comes a day after senior BJP leader, Yashwant Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government's economic policy.

Lauding Modi's recent decisions, Jayant said that GST, demonetisation and digital payments were game-changing efforts to formalise India’s economy. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Lauding Modi's recent decisions, Jayant said that GST, demonetisation and digital payments were game-changing efforts to formalise India’s economy. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation and son of senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, on Thursday came to the defence of the Centre after his father slammed the Government over India’s “sinking economy”.

He defended the Centre's claim that Indian economy is the fastest growing in the world and that the country's credibility has been established in the international arena.

This comes a day after senior BJP leader, Yashwant Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government's economic policy.

Read: BJP refutes Yashwant Sinha's remark, says Indian economy fastest growing in world

Sinha, a former finance minister during the Vajpayee-government, hogged the limelight and started trending high on social media on Wednesday morning, after he criticised his own government for a sinking economy, in an article he penned for The Indian Express.

Read: Note ban a 'disaster', says BJP's Yashwant Sinha; Cong calls for reality check

The former minister of state for finance, Jayant, in an editorial in Times of India said, "These structural reforms are not just desirable, they are necessary to create a ‘New India’ and provide good jobs for our billion-strong workforce. The new economy that is being created will be much more transparent, globally cost-competitive, and innovation driven. Importantly, the new economy will also be much more equitable thereby enabling all Indians to lead better lives".

Lauding Modi's recent decisions, Jayant said that GST, demonetisation and digital payments were game-changing efforts to formalise India’s economy.

A streamlined, rules based FDI regime is inspiring confidence: FDI has accelerated from $36 billion in FY2014 to $60 billion in FY2017. Dismantling of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) will make the economy even more open, he wrote.

"The Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity is powering Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and dramatically reducing leakages. Rs 1.75 lakh crore of benefits have been transferred directly to beneficiaries over the last three years. JAM is weeding out many ghost and fake beneficiaries and cutting out middlemen," he added.

Jayant concluded saying "We are creating a robust new economy that will power long-term growth and job creation for ‘New India’".

Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram lauded Yashwant Sinha for the strongly-worded article.

Read: Wings have fallen off our plane: Rahul mocks at Ex-FM's article

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at Modi government's economic policy, and shared Sinha's opinion piece on Twitter.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: jayant sinha, indian economy, yashwant sinha, gst, note ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Assam: 100-ft bamboo Durga idol previously destroyed by storm stakes claim for Guinness entry

2

Playboy founder passes away at 91

3

Asus unveils VivoBook S15 at Rs 59,990 and ZenBook UX430 at Rs 74,990

4

Snake expert lets his own black mamba bite him, films his death after marital breakdown

5

A new era is about to begin for Pakistan cricket, says coach Mickey Arthur

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham