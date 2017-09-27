The Asian Age | News

BJP refutes Yashwant Sinha's remark, says Indian economy fastest growing in world

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 5:22 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 6:06 pm IST

Singh, who was responding to a question on Sinha's remarks, said no one should forget these facts about the country.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: rajnathsingh.in)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: rajnathsingh.in)

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday downplayed senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha's criticism of the Centre, saying Indian economy is the fastest growing in the world and the country's credibility has been established in the international arena.

Read: Chidambaram lauds Yashwant Sinha for talking 'truth to power'

"The whole world admits that India is the fastest growing economy in the world. No one should forget this fact. In the matter of economy, in the international arena, India's credibility has been established," he told reporters in the national capital.

Read: Wings have fallen off our plane: Rahul mocks at Ex-FM's article

The BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in landmark reforms, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Union minister Piyush Goyal said, while saying that Indian economy is the fastest in the world.

Read: Note ban a 'disaster', says BJP's Yashwant Sinha; Cong calls for reality check

In a newspaper article headlined, "I need to speak up now", Sinha criticised Arun Jaitley over what he called the "mess the finance minister has made of the economy".

Sinha, a former finance minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government who has been sidelined in the party, claimed a revival by the time of the next Lok Sabha election was "highly unlikely" and a "hard landing" appeared inevitable.

(With agency inputs)

