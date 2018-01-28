The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 28, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 AM IST

India, All India

Kasganj under curfew after fresh violence

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 28, 2018, 7:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2018, 7:35 am IST

Violence broke out in Kasganj on Friday when a motorcycle rally was being taken out by VHP and ABVP activists.

After the youth's cremation on Saturday, a group of people went on a rampage and vandalised shops and also torched two buses in Kasganj. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 After the youth's cremation on Saturday, a group of people went on a rampage and vandalised shops and also torched two buses in Kasganj. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: Curfew has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj city after fresh violence broke out on Saturday in which half a dozen shops and a bus were torched and a religious structure vandalised by a mob.

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse a crowd that turned violent after the cremation of Chandan Gupta, 22, who was killed in Friday’s firing when clashes took places between two communities during a rally to celebrate the Republic Day.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Prachi was prevented from travelling towards Kasganj on Saturday, prompting her to sit on a dharna on the Bareilly-Mathura highway.

Additional DG (law and order) Anand Kumar said, “Anti-social elements today tried to set on fire a small shop on the city’s outskirts... some of the anti-social elements have been taken into custody, while others were chased away.”

Sources said at least 40 people were taken into preventive detention.

The UP police said in a tweet on Saturday that it has arrested at least nine people in connection with Friday’s violence.

“A complaint has been filed at the Kasganj police station and nine people have been arrested so far. A special team has also been constituted and we are trying to arrest others involved as well,” said a police spokesman.

Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in the communally sensitive areas and five companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been deployed.

Violence broke out in Kasganj on Friday when a motorcycle rally was being taken out by VHP and ABVP activists.

According to Kasganj SHO Ripudaman Singh, the clash occurred after a group in Badu Nagar objected to slogans being raised by motorcyclists during the “Tiranga Yatra”, which had started from the Bilram Gate area.

Both groups hurled stones at each other before shots were fired in which Chandan Gupta was killed. Another person injured in the firing, Naushad, is admitted to hospital.

A separate altercation in which a member of one group allegedly slapped a youth of the other further complicated the situation. A video of Friday’s bike rally is circulating on social media, showing an argument between two communities on the route for the rally.

Tags: republic day, kasganj, vishwa hindu parishad
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

2

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

3

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

4

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

5

Facebook Live lets you tip the streamers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham