The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

India, All India

Accused Major found Shailza on Facebook, befriended husband to get close

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 27, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2018, 11:45 am IST

Reports say Major Nikhil Handa had first seen Shailza on Facebook in 2015 and soon became 'obsessed' with her.

Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found at the Delhi cantonment area on Saturday with her throat slit and signs of being run over. (Facebook Screengrab | Shailza, Mrs India EARTH MoSt Creative)
  Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found at the Delhi cantonment area on Saturday with her throat slit and signs of being run over. (Facebook Screengrab | Shailza, Mrs India EARTH MoSt Creative)

New Delhi: Crucial revelations are being made since Sunday when Army Major Nikhil Handa was arrested for allegedly murdering his fellow officer Major Amit Dwivedi's wife, Shailza Dwivedi. Reports say that Major Nikhil Handa had first seen Shailza on social networking site, Facebook, in 2015 and soon became "obsessed" with her.

According to reports, police sources revealed that Major Nikhil Handa saw a photograph of Shailza Dwivedi on a mutual friend's timeline, after which he sent her a request to connect and soon became friends on Facebook. Gradually, Nikhil Handa reached out to Shailza's husband, Major Amit Dwivedi, and befriended him as well.

Read: Army Major made over 3,300 calls in 6 months with fellow's wife he killed​

Soon, Major Handa became a regular at the Dwivedi's place in Nagaland, which possibly led to the affair. 

As the affair blossomed, Nikhil Handa, who is already married, expressed his desire to marry Shailza, but she kept turning him down.

Ultimately, Major Amit Dwivedi came across a clip of a video call between his wife Shailza and Major Nikhil Handa, which made the friendship between the two Army officers turn sour. According to reports, Major Amit Dwivedi asked his fellow officer Major Nikhil Handa never to visit his house or meet Shailza ever again.

On Saturday, CCTV footage from outside the Army Base Hospital in the Delhi cantonment area showed Shailza getting into Honda City car of Major Nikhil Handa. Her body was found in the area half-an hour later. 

In the car, both Dwivedi and Handa are said to have had a heated argument, during which he attacked her with a knife, threw her out of the car and drove over her to make the murder look like an accident.

Also Read: Can't take no for answer: Experts on stalking after Army Major wife murder

Major Handa was arrested on Sunday from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on the charges of killing Shailza, after her body was found near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Tags: nikhil handa, amit dwivedi, shailza dwivedi, facebook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

2

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

3

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

4

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $2 million fine

5

'Dhadak will be a big hit': Arjun says sister Janhvi's film reminds him of his debut

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham