The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:37 AM IST

India, Crime

Army Major made over 3,500 calls in 6 months with fellow's wife he killed

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 26, 2018, 9:12 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2018, 9:12 am IST

'Judging by the number of calls he made, he was too possessive about her,' said police officer Vijay Kumar.

Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found at the Delhi cantonment area on Saturday with her throat slit and signs of being run over. (Facebook Screengrab | Shailza, Mrs India EARTH MoSt Creative)
  Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found at the Delhi cantonment area on Saturday with her throat slit and signs of being run over. (Facebook Screengrab | Shailza, Mrs India EARTH MoSt Creative)

New Delhi: Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa exchanged over 3,500 calls and messages with wife of a fellow officer he is accused of murdering since January, it was revealed in court on Monday. 

Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found at the Delhi cantonment area on Saturday with her throat slit and signs of being run over.

The court has sent Major Handa, arrested on Sunday from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, to four-day police remand.

When Shailza Dwivedi, one of the finalists of Mrs India Earth 2017, refused Major Handa’s marriage proposal, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, threw her out of the car and ran her over to make it look like a hit-and-run, the police suspect. 

He was obsessed with her and wanted to marry her.

"Judging by the number of calls he made, he was too possessive about her," said police officer Vijay Kumar.

Also Read: Army Major 'obsessed' with officer's wife, killed her for denying marriage

The murder weapon has not been found.

According to police, Major Handa had fought with his wife over his relationship with Shailza Dwivedi the night before he murdered Shailza Dwivedi. On Saturday, he had called Shailza and arranged to meet with her. 

After the murder, he reportedly took his Honda City car for a thorough cleaning but forensic experts were still able to detect traces of blood.

"We have fingerprints and Shailza's hair from the car. Handa also deleted many apps from his and her phones. We are trying to retrieve them," said a police officer.

The police say Major Handa also tried to get rid of Shailza's phone by breaking it to pieces and dumping it in a trash can near his home, but it was found.

CCTV footage from outside the Army Base Hospital in the cantonment area showed Dwidevi getting into a car. Her body was found in the area half-an hour later. She was run over, but the police found that her throat was slit before that.

Major Handa and 30-year-old Shailza Dwivedi had met in 2015 in Nagaland when her husband was posted there. They kept in touch even when she came to Delhi along with her husband who was transferred to the capital.

Major Handa, currently posted in Nagaland's Dimapur, was arrested after Major Dwivedi revealed his suspicion to the police and subsequent investigations were made.

Tags: nikhil handa, amit dwivedi, delhi police, shailza dwivedi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

2

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

3

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

4

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

5

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham