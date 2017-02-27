The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 | Last Update : 07:10 AM IST

India, All India

Odisha’s growth rate beats national average

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 6:04 am IST

Odisha’s real per capita income rose from Rs 47,632 in 2011-12 to Rs 61,678 in 2016-17 at 2011-12 prices, the report said.

Odisha Finance Minister Pradip Kumar Amat
 Odisha Finance Minister Pradip Kumar Amat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered a gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth rate of 7.94 per cent in 2016-17 against the national average of 7.1 per cent, besides registering a big reduction in poverty.

The data came from the Odisha Economic Survey, 2016-17, which was placed in the Assembly by finance minister Pradip Kumar Amat Saturday.

Odisha’s real per capita income rose from Rs 47,632 in 2011-12 to Rs 61,678 in 2016-17 at 2011-12 prices, the report said. Over the same period, India’s per capita income grew 6.5 per cent to Rs 81,805 from Rs 77,524.

Though Odisha’s economy has been on a high-growth trajectory in recent years, the state lagged behind the national average for decades in the past. From 2003, the state registered growth of above eight per cent as against the national average of 7.5 per cent. However, the contribution of manufacturing sector to the state’s growth has declined to 18.27 per cent in 2016-17 from 19.19 per cent in 2015-16.

With iron, steel and non-ferrous metals contributing 72 per cent to manufacturing, the gross value stood at Rs 63,695 crore.

The service sector contributed 43.53 per cent to the GSDP and the sector is expected to grow 8.08 per cent in 2016-17, the report said. On poverty reduction, the report said about 82 lakh poor people moved up from below poverty line in eight years.

“Poverty in Odisha has declined by 24.61 per cent (average annual decline of 3.52 per cent) from 57.20 per cent in 2004-05 to 32.59 per cent in 2011-12, the highest reduction among major states,” it said.

India recorded 15 per cent (average annual decline of 2.14 per cent) poverty reduction during the same period, the report said. Poverty reduced by 25.11 per cent and 20.31 per cent points in rural and urban Odisha, respectively, as against 16 per cent and 12 per cent for India.

Among the regions, the report said that northern region has registered the highest reduction of poverty with 30.53 per centage followed by the southern region (25.40 per cent) and the coastal region (19.95 per cent) between 2004-05 and 2011-12.

Tags: gsdp, poverty, odisha economic survey
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Video showing tigers striking down drones is thrilling

2

Experts suggest sex robot resorts may soon be real

3

Pink stars Big B, Taapsee and others honoured by President Pranab Mukherjee

4

'Mumbai richest Indian city with total wealth of $ 820 bn'

5

KEYOne, the last smartphone designed by BlackBerry, unveiled

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham