You let Panchkula burn for political benefits: HC raps Haryana govt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 26, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
The high court asked the state government for details of Ram Rahim Singh's movable  and immovable properties

Vehicles burn in violence following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in Panchkula on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Chandigarh: A day after 31 people were killed and 250 injured in riots by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday rapped the Haryana government for the violence saying, "you let Panchkula burn for political benefits". 

The high court asked the state government to provide details of Ram Rahim Singh's movable and immovable properties in Punjab and Haryana before the next hearing on August 29, reported ANI.

The court had on Friday said that that the properties of Ram Rahim Singh should be attached to pay for the losses due to violence.

