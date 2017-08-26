You let Panchkula burn for political benefits: HC raps Haryana govt

The high court asked the state government for details of Ram Rahim Singh's movable and immovable properties

Chandigarh: A day after 31 people were killed and 250 injured in riots by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday rapped the Haryana government for the violence saying, "you let Panchkula burn for political benefits".

The high court asked the state government to provide details of Ram Rahim Singh's movable and immovable properties in Punjab and Haryana before the next hearing on August 29, reported ANI.

The court had on Friday said that that the properties of Ram Rahim Singh should be attached to pay for the losses due to violence.