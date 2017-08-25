Dera supporters on rampage: 5 killed in protests in Panchkula; police fire bullets

Malout and Balluanna railway stations and a petrol pump were set on fire by protesters in Punjab.

Police also resorted to lathi charge and fired live bullets in the air to disperse the violent crowds. (Photo: PTI/File)

Panchkula: Five people were killed and several injured after violence erupted in Panchkula, Haryana, moments following Ram Rahim Singh's conviction, prompting police to fire tear gas shells at Dera protesters. Police also resorted to lathi charge and fired live bullets in the air to disperse the violent crowds.

10 people were injured in violent protests, and have been shifted to a hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

A camera person was also injured during violent protests in Sirsa.

Read: Dera chief Ram Rahim convicted of rape; quantum of sentence on Aug 28

Malout and Balluanna railway stations and a petrol pump were set on fire by protesters in Punjab and similar incidents were also reported in Bathinda post the verdict.

Three OB Vans were set alight by protesters in Panchkula.

Curfew has been clamped in Panchkula as Dera followers go on rampage after the conviction.

Curfew has also been imposed in Punjab's Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the people of Punjab to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

"Won't allow anyone to disturb peace and tranquility," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Security alert has been sounded on Delhi borders.

"Alert sounded in adjoining districts to ensure no spillover of trouble in UP through strict check on borders," Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order said.

"Administrative machinery has been geared up in Western Uttar Pradesh," Kumar added.