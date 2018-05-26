The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

India, All India

CBSE class 12 results to out today: Here's how to check

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 26, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 10:54 am IST

The results will be released on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

11,86,306 students had registered for Class 12 exams which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad. (Representational Image)
 11,86,306 students had registered for Class 12 exams which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 12 board examinations results today.

According to reports, results will be declared at around 12 pm.

The results will be released on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, students will also be able to check their results on Google.

The search engine giant has partnered with CBSE to make finding results and other exam-related information easier and more reliable. The students will have to key in the required details to login and check their results.

11,86,306 students had registered for Class 12 exams which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 exam results 2018:

1. Visit the official websites of CBSE - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link for result 2018

3. Enter your roll number and other required details correctly

4. Click on submit

5. Result will be displayed on screen

6. Take down a print of the result

Tags: cbse, cbse class 12 results
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

2

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

3

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

4

British man who had sex with his two dogs is banned from keeping pets for 10 years

5

Here’s how music affects your order at restaurants

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMLife

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham