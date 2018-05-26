CBSE class 12 results to out today: Here's how to check

The results will be released on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

11,86,306 students had registered for Class 12 exams which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 12 board examinations results today.

According to reports, results will be declared at around 12 pm.

The results will be released on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, students will also be able to check their results on Google.

The search engine giant has partnered with CBSE to make finding results and other exam-related information easier and more reliable. The students will have to key in the required details to login and check their results.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 exam results 2018:

1. Visit the official websites of CBSE - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link for result 2018

3. Enter your roll number and other required details correctly

4. Click on submit

5. Result will be displayed on screen

6. Take down a print of the result