The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  India lost Murali Vijay's wicket at the stroke of lunch on Day three of the third Test against South Africa. (Photo: AP) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: South Africa post 17-1 at stumps
 
India, All India

Rahul watches Republic Day parade sitting in row 6; Cong blames BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 3:36 pm IST

It was the first time since independence that the Congress' president has not been assigned a seat in the front row.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi watches 69th Republic Day parade from row 6. (Photo: Doordarshan)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi watches 69th Republic Day parade from row 6. (Photo: Doordarshan)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was at Delhi's Rajpath to attend the 69th Republic Day parade, was made to sit in the sixth row, closer to the public than to union ministers and senior BJP leaders.

According to sources in the Congress, it was the first time since independence that the Congress' chief has not been assigned a seat in the front row.

Rahul was seen in the sixth row with Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha. Security men of the 47-year-old Congress president crowded next to him, appearing to block the view of people sitting in the back.

However, BJP national president Amit Shah was seen in the front row with other senior leaders including party veteran LK Advani.

Read Also: Rahul given seat in 4th row for R-Day parade, Cong calls it ‘cheap politics’

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala posted what he called a telling image of "petty politics" by the Government. "The arrogant rulers deliberately seated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the fourth row, then sixth row, on Republic Day, discarding all convention. For us celebrating the Republic is above all," Surjewala tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia, who was the Congress president for 19 years, was always seated in the front row.

The Congress, furious, has alleged breach of protocol and "deliberate humiliation" of Rahul Gandhi, who took over as party president in December, that too in front of world leaders.

10 heads of state from ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) were the chief guests at the 69th Republic Day parade. They were seated on a 100-foot wide stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress also alleged that the BJP-led Union government ensured that no visiting foreign dignitary met Opposition parties, a convention followed for years.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has written an open letter to people on the eve of Republic day. Rahul has made an appeal to the countrymen to defend the Constitution and its treasured commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. The letter was posted on social media.

The Congress president said all must remember the Indian Constitution and the commitment it made to citizens. “On this Republic day, let us renew our lifelong pledge to protect our Constitution, the keystone of our cherished Republic, and to defend it as one people, whenever it is endangered,” he said.

Rahul, while extending greetings to fellow citizens, said as all celebrate the beloved nation, “let us also remember the Indian constitution and the commitment we made to all our citizens: JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY and FRATERNITY”.

“We are citizens of a democratic republic and our strength is built upon a diversity of religion, cultures, ideas and opinions. No matter our background, we are proud to share a common bond: our belonging to this beautiful nation,” he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, 69th republic day parade, row 6 for rahul gandhi, congress blames bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nissan's ‘self-parking slippers’ come to life

2

JioPhones topped the feature phone list in 2017

3

Surgeons leave nine inch forceps inside woman during surgery

4

Twitter developing Snapchat-style tool for video sharing

5

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham