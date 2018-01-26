Rahul given seat in 4th row for R-Day parade, Cong calls it ‘cheap politics’

According to Congress leaders, Mr Gandhi has been invited by the government for the Republic Day Parade, but only to be seated in the fourth row.

New Delhi: Just hours before the Republic Day Parade, a political controversy has erupted over the sitting arrangement of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Top Congress sources say this is an attempt to humiliate Mr Gandhi. However, there was no official confirmation on the seating arrangement of political leaders as well as ministers. “We have come to know that the Congress president has been assigned a seat in the fourth row, unlike in past when they used to occupy a seat in the front row during the Republic Day Parade,” a senior Congress leader said.

The Congress leader alleged that by doing so the Modi government was resorting to “cheap politics”. The leader, however, maintained that Mr Gandhi will be attending the function irrespective of the seating arrangements.

Another Congress leader said the move was aimed at “humiliating” the Congress leadership at the public function that will be attended by head of governments/states of all the 10 Asean countries.