PM's advice on deaf ears: BJP MLA calls Mamata Banerjee 'Surpanakha'

Singh also claimed that the BJP will oust all foreign elements from West Bengal.

Surendra Singh went on to say that Hindus were unsafe in Bengal and if nothing was done to change the situation, it would soon become like Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the BJP motormouths to keep quiet and not get carried away while making statements on "relevant issues", Surendra Singh, a lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Tuesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was playing role of "Surpanakha".

He said Mamata being the CM was not doing anything even when people were getting killed on streets.

"Mamata Banerjee is playing role of Surpanakha. People are getting killed on streets and she being CM isn't doing anything about it, such leader isn't a good one," he said.

Singh went on to say that Hindus were unsafe in Bengal and if nothing was done to change the situation, it would soon become like Jammu and Kashmir.

"Hindus will be ousted from Bengal just like it happened in J&K. Terrorists from Bangladesh have entered West Bengal and are torturing Hindus," he added.

Taking pride in Narendra Modi being the PM, he claimed that the BJP will oust all foreign elements from Bengal.

Singh also accused the Congress of playing the role of "Raavan".

Violence has been reported from various corners of the state ahead of the panchayat polls in the state. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sheikh Dildar Khan was shot dead at Suri in Birbhum district in a over the filing of nominations for the upcoming West Bengal panchayat elections on Monday.

This is not the first time the MLA has made controversial remarks.

Earlier, Singh had said that once India becomes a 'Hindu Rashtra', only those Muslims will stay in the country who assimilate into the Hindu culture. The BJP MLA also claimed that by 2024, India would become a Hindu nation.

Recently, Singh had, while speaking in defence of the accused BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, said that the Unnao rape victim had filed a "false rape case" against a man in the past.

He came out in support of Sengar, saying that no one could rape a mother of three children.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra had advised his partymen to keep quiet and not get carried away while making statements on relevant issues.

"Sometimes our workers blame the media. But have we ever thought that we provide 'masala' to media through our own mistakes? Whatever be the issue, we start speaking, as soon as we spot a camera," Modi had said.

Modi's advice came in the wake of increased outrage over the infamous Kathua and Unnao rape cases which have taken the country by a storm.

(With agency inputs)