PM Modi orders party motormouths to keep quiet, let media do its job

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again cautioned the BJP motormouths to keep quiet and not get carried away while making statements on "relevant issues", an NDTV report said.

He said that it should be left to the party spokesperson to comment on issues.

PM Modi was addressing BJP MPs and MLAs across India via video conferencing through the 'Narendra Modi App' on Saturday.

"Sometimes we complain that media is creating controversy but often we give them the opportunity. Let only those who are responsible and party spokesperson comment on the relevant issue," Modi told his partymen.

"Media is doing their job and ours is to do our work," he said.

Modi's advice comes in the wake of increased outrages over the infamous Kathua and Unnao rape cases which have taken the country by a storm.

Last year, the prime minister had lectured his partymen on how and when to keep quiet.

“Every time I switch on television, I see a BJP leader making one or the other statement. You need lessons on keeping quiet,” a party functionary had quoted the PM as saying.