Give details of 271 illegal immigrants: India to US

PTI
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 10:28 am IST

The Donald Trump administration has given a list of 271 people, claiming they are illegal migrants from India.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government has asked the US to provide details of the 271 illegal immigrants it wants New Delhi to take back.

"This is an ongoing matter. The US authorities had conveyed to us sometime back that out of certain statistics provided to us earlier, 271 cases remained to be addressed.

However, no details of these cases were provided. We have asked for the same," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had yesterday said in Parliament, "We have not accepted this list and have sought more details. We have said that it is only after we verify the details, can we issue an emergency certificate for their deportation."

Asked about the killing of an Indian woman and her seven-year-old son in the US last night, Baglay said India is in touch with the US authorities who are trying to ascertain details of the "very unfortunate incident".

He also said the Indian consulate was ready to extend all possible help to the family.

