Jadhav’s mother, wife must not be quizzed: India to Pak

Pakistan is yet to respond to New Delhi’s request that Jadhav’s mother too be allowed to meet him.

New Delhi: India on Thursday demanded a sovereign guarantee from Pakistan to ensure the safety and well-being of the mother and wife of imprisoned former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, adding that they should “not be questioned, harassed or interrogated in any manner”.

New Delhi has also demanded that a diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad be allowed to accompany them at all times including during the meeting with Jadhav. Pakistan had earlier offered to arrange a meeting of Jadhav with his wife on “humanitarian” grounds.

To this, New Delhi had said Jadhav’s mother too should be allowed to accompany her since this is what Jadhav’s wife wants, with the MEA agreeing to the proposed visit.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “You are aware that there was a long-standing request from the mother of Mr. Kulbhushan Jadhav to visit Pakistan and meet her son.”

“Although this request was pending, India still responded positively to the offer made by Pakistan to arrange meeting of Mr. Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife. In our response, we have conveyed that the wife of

Mr. Jadhav would like to travel along with her mother-in-law for the meeting. We have also sought sovereign guarantee from the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of the wife and the mother of Mr. Jadhav and that they shall not be questioned, harassed or interrogated during their visit and stay in Pakistan.”

“We have further asked that a diplomat of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad shall be allowed to accompany them at all times, including during the meeting.”

The MEA added, “Let me underline that such a meeting offer does not absolve Pakistan of the violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and Human Rights

and not following the due process in treating Mr. Jadhav who remains incarcerated in Pakistan and faces death sentence through a farcical process and on concocted charges.”

“While the Government hopes that the Pakistan would facilitate the visit by the wife and mother of Mr. Jadhav, we are determined to pursue all measures with full vigour so as to secure the final release of an innocent Indian.”