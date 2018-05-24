PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli's 'fitness challenge', will post video soon

Virat Kohli posted a video of him doing butt planks on Twitter and then tagged PM Modi under fitness challenge.

The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. (Photo: File/PIB)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted Virat Kohli's fitness challenge and said that he will soon share his own video.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit"

On Wednesday, Indian skipper Kohli accepted the challenge of Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and posted a video of him doing butt planks on Twitter. He then also challenged his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, PM Modi and former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The original fitness challenge was started by Rathore as part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign on May 22, when he posted a video of him doing push-ups. He then challenged Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan, and badminton champ Saina Nehwal.

In the video, the minister, who is also an Olympic medalist, urged everyone to shoot a video of their "fitness mantra" and share it.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared a video of himself doing push-ups in his office. He challenged actor Salman Khan, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and TV actress Saumya Tandon.

The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture.