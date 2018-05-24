PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli's 'fitness challenge', will post video soon

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST
Virat Kohli posted a video of him doing butt planks on Twitter and then tagged PM Modi under fitness challenge.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted Virat Kohli's fitness challenge and said that he will soon share his own video.
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit"
Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/qdc1JabCYb— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018
On Wednesday, Indian skipper Kohli accepted the challenge of Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and posted a video of him doing butt planks on Twitter. He then also challenged his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, PM Modi and former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. 😀 #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
The original fitness challenge was started by Rathore as part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign on May 22, when he posted a video of him doing push-ups. He then challenged Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan, and badminton champ Saina Nehwal.
In the video, the minister, who is also an Olympic medalist, urged everyone to shoot a video of their "fitness mantra" and share it.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared a video of himself doing push-ups in his office. He challenged actor Salman Khan, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and TV actress Saumya Tandon.
Fabulous campaign by Sports Minister @Ra_THORe on #HumFitTohIndiaFit I accept #FitnessChallenge of @jayantsinha🙏 Here's my video & I challenge— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 23, 2018
SMART CM @PemaKhanduBJP
SUPERSTAR ACTOR @BeingSalmanKhan
SUPERFIT ACTOR @saumyatandon pic.twitter.com/QnWpBpYCl9
The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture.