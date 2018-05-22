The Asian Age | News



India, All India

On Twitter, minister puts out fitness challenge for countrymen, 3 celebrities

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 22, 2018, 5:46 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 5:45 pm IST

Along with Indians, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore challenges Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal.

 Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore posted the video to urge everyone to shoot a video of their 'fitness mantra' and share it. (Twitter Screengrab | @Ra_THORe)

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has posted a video on his Twitter where he gets on the floor of his office and does push-up without a pause as he continue to talk and interact with the viewers.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, who is also an Olympic medalist, posted the video to urge everyone to shoot a video of their "fitness mantra" and share it.

The minister also challenges cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton player Saina Nehwal to join in.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who recently took charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, starts the video by praising and complementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his long hours at work and his love for yoga. The minister called PM Modi an inspiration, praising his ability to manage a hectic schedule "effortlessly".

Dressed in his formal office wear, the ex-armyman does 10 push-ups without stopping and pausing, as part of the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign.

The BJP government has always been an advocate of fitness and has promoted Yoga extensively. The NaMo app has many 3D videos of Narendra Modi doing a number of asanas.

Tags: rajyavardhan singh rathore, union minister for youth affairs and sports, bjp, #humfittohindiafit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

