Padmavati row: BJP leader announces Rs 10 cr for Deepika, Bhansali's head

Published : Nov 19, 2017, 7:28 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 8:07 pm IST

Amu threatened to break actor Ranveer Singh's legs, who is playing Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji in the movie.

BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu also praised the Meerut youth for announcing Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading Deepika and Bhansali. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu on Sunday passed derogatory remarks against 'Padmavati' filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh.

Amu threatened actor Ranveer Singh, who is playing Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji in the movie, for supporting Bhansali.

"If you (Ranveer Singh) do not take back your words, we will break your legs (Agar tune apne shabd wapas nahin liye, toh teri taango ko todkar tere haathon mein de dengey)," he said, adding slurs against the actor.

He also praised the Meerut youth for announcing Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading Deepika and Bhansali.

"I want to congratulate the Meerut youth for announcing Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading Deepika, and Bhansali. We will reward the ones beheading them, with Rs 10 crore, and also take care of their family's needs," he added.

Amu also claimed he was ready to quit the BJP for his remarks, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to speak up against the release of movie 'Padmavati'.

The BJP leader further added, "The Rajputs in Gujarat will vote for the party in the upcoming Assemby elections only if Padmavati is banned. The prime minister must exercise his powers under the Constitution to ban the movie."

Meanwhile, Akhand Rashtrawadi Party members in Lucknow staged a demonstration against the movie Padmavati and said they filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Delhi High Court against the film.

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming movie have voluntarily postponed its release date, in the face of absence of requisite clearances.

The movie was scheduled to release on December 1.

The movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, had not received a clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The new release date of Padmavati is yet to be announced.

The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, had been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

