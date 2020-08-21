Friday, Aug 21, 2020 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,904,193

68,371

Recovered

2,157,941

50,099

Deaths

54,971

977

Maharashtra64328945912421359 Tamil Nadu3614353019136239 Andhra Pradesh3253962352183001 Karnataka2569751703814429 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1573541418264257 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9742475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
  India   All India  21 Aug 2020  Nine people killed in Srisailam hydroelectric plant after overnight fire accident
India, All India

Nine people killed in Srisailam hydroelectric plant after overnight fire accident

PTI
Published : Aug 21, 2020, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2020, 5:33 pm IST

Nagarkurnool district Collector said three fire engines were engaged in extinguishing the huge smoke emanating from the plant's premises.

Fire brigade at the site. (PTI)
 Fire brigade at the site. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Nine people died in a fire mishap in the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border on Friday, a senior government official said.

Six bodies have been recovered by rescue teams so far and efforts were on to pull out the others from the underground plant, Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharman said.

 

The Collector told PTI that CISF personnel have also joined the rescue operations and added that five fire engines are engaged in the operation.

According to B Suresh, Chief Engineer of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (GENCO), there were nearly 25 people at the powerhouse when the mishap took place. However, about 15 or 16 managed to come out.

Earlier, a police official had said six persons were admitted to local hospitals for treatment for suffocation.

Built on river Krishna, the Srisailam Left Bank power station, about 200 km from Hyderabad, is operated by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (GENCO).

The plant has six units with combined capacity of 900 MW (6X150). The power generation was in full swing following the incessant rains during the past few days. Power generation has been suspended following the fire mishap.

 

The fire was brought under control but thick smoke engulfed the underground area of the powerhouse making rescue operations difficult, officials said.

Two of the nine who were trapped belonged to a private firm that maintains batteries, officials said.

"There are three emergency exits in the pant. There is a possibility that they (trapped) can come out through them. But we cannot say until the smoke is cleared and the rescue teams can go inside," Suresh had said.

The plant is located in a one km long tunnel and the fire is suspected to have broke out at the service bay area in the Main Control Room, a Fire Department official said.

 

Telangana Energy minister Jagadish Reddy had said personnel from Police, Fire and Emergency services department were involved in the rescue operations.

Officials of the Singareni collieries were also contacted for their help since they have expertise in underground rescue operations, he added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident, and continued to monitor the operations through Reddy, while Union Minister of State for Home, Kishan Reddy pressed NDRF into the rescue efforts.

"Saddened by the fire accident in the Hydel Power Generation Unit on the left banks of Srisailam, Telangana, late night. Spoke to the NDRF personnel and directed them for immediate rescue operations. Prayers for early recovery of the injured" MoS, Home Affairs Kishan Reddy said in a statement.

 

Telangana BJP in a statement demanded the government to put to use all resources to provide medical support to the injured immediately, and ensure the rescue and relief are undertaken on war footing to find those who are still stuck inside the plant.

Tags: srisailam, fire accident, srisailam hydroelectric plant, telangana-andhra pradesh border
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Latest From India

Vehicles move slowly during a traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar highway, in Jammu, Sunday. (PTI)

Following multiple landslides, Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed for second day

Former president Pranab Mukherjee.

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's condition; ex-President remains on ventilator support

BMC medical staff and doctors take blood plasma samples from a cured COVID-19 patient, at Dharavi in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra records highest single-day spike of 14,492 COVID-19 cases

File image of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

CBI starts Sushant Singh Rajput case probe, takes relevant documents from Mumbai Police

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham