India-Pak foreign ministers to meet in New York: MEA after Imran Khan letter

New Delhi: India and Pakistan foreign ministers will meet next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the government said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will take place on the sidelines of UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told the media in New Delhi.

The MEA spokesperson further said that it will "just be a meeting, not talks or resumption of dialogue."

"We have not finalised the agenda for the meeting," Raveesh Kumar said.

"This does not indicate any change in our policy towards Pakistan," Raveesh Kumar said.

The government said that the date for the meeting of both the foreign ministers (Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mahmood Qureshi) is being finalised by permanent missions of the two countries in New York.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan had written to PM Modi asking that India and Pakistan resume dialogue that has been suspended since 2015. The newly-elect Pakistan PM also suggested a meeting between the foreign ministers and said Pakistan "remains ready" to discuss terrorism.

The foreign ministers could explore the way forward, he said, adding that the SAARC Summit in Islamabad "will offer and opportunity for you to visit Pakistan and for us to re-start the stalled dialogue process."