The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

India, All India

Ready to talk terrorism: Pak PM writes to Modi, seeks to start stalled dialogue

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 1:23 pm IST

Imran Khan proposed an informal meeting between foreign ministers of both countries at sidelines of upcoming UNGA.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan writes to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seeking to 're-start the stalled dialogue process' between the two neighbours. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan writes to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seeking to 're-start the stalled dialogue process' between the two neighbours. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached out to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seeking to “re-start the stalled dialogue process” between the two neighbours.

In a letter written to PM Modi, Imran Khan emphasised that Pakistan is ready to discuss terrorism.

Khan also proposed an informal meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries at the sidelines of upcoming UN General Assembly in New York, media reports stated quoting the letter.

“I endorse your sentiment that the only way forward for our two countries lies in ‘constructive engagement’”, the letter read.

The Pakistan prime minister also said, “Pakistan and India have undeniably challenging relationship. We, however, owe it to our people, especially the future generations, to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to bridge differences and achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.

He further stated that Siachen and Sir Creek also need close attention to move towards resolution.

Imran Khan further emphasised on the need to discuss trade, people to people contacts, religious tourism, humanitarian issues.

Pakistan prime minister concluded his letter saying that he is looking forward to working with PM Modi for the benefit of the people of both the countries.

Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, said that they will wait for a formal response from India.

 

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

Tags: pm modi, imran khan, indo-pak ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham