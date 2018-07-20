The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:56 PM IST

India, All India

French PM told me, says Rahul after France debunks his Rafale secrecy claim

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2018, 7:47 pm IST

The statement came after Rahul Gandhi said France does not have any objection to New Delhi disclosing pricing of Rafale fighter jets.

France contradicted Rahul Gandhi's statement and said that there is an agreement that binds the two countries to protect the classified information provided by the partner. (Photo: File | Twitter | @OfficeOfRG)
 France contradicted Rahul Gandhi's statement and said that there is an agreement that binds the two countries to protect the classified information provided by the partner. (Photo: File | Twitter | @OfficeOfRG)

Mumbai: Soon after Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed in the Parliament that there is no secrecy pact with France that stops the Centre from revealing the details about the Rafale jet deal, France contradicted his statement and said that there is an agreement that binds the two countries to protect the classified information provided by the partner.

According to news agency ANI, France in a statement said, "These provisions naturally apply to the IGA concluded on 23 September 2016 on the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft and their weapon."

The statement came after Rahul Gandhi said during the no-trust vote that France does not have any objection to New Delhi disclosing the pricing details of the Rafale fighter jets bought by the government in 2016.

Read: No-trust vote: Foregone conclusion, much rhetoric, and a big hug

The statement further added, "As the President of the French Republic indicated publicly in an interview given to India Today on 9th March 2018, in India and in France, when a deal is very sensitive, we can’t reveal all details."

However, reacting to France’s statement, Rahul Gandhi said: “Let them deny it if they want. He (French President) said that before me. I was there. Anand Sharma and Dr Manmohan Singh were also there.

During the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Congress chief attacked the Modi government and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Rafale deal and alleged that she had spoken "untruth" when she claimed that the Indian government could not reveal details of the deal due to a confidentiality clause in the agreement with France.

He also claimed that the French president has personally told him that there was no secret pact between Indian and French governments.

However, while making an intervention, Sitharaman termed Gandhi’s claims as "absolutely wrong" and said the initial agreement was signed when the UPA was in power in 2008.

The minister also referred to two particular interviews that the French President had given to Indian TV channels and said, "In the interviews, the French President had said that commercial details of the Rafale deal cannot be revealed."

Sitharaman quoted the French President as saying in the interviews while replying to specific questions about the Rafale deal: "You have these commercial agreements and obviously you have competitors and we cannot reveal the details".

Tags: rahul gandhi, rafale deal, france
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

2

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

3

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

4

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

5

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

more

Editors' Picks

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham