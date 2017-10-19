The Asian Age | News

Sushma Swaraj grants medical visa for Pakistani child's liver treatment

PTI
Published : Oct 19, 2017, 8:47 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2017, 8:48 am IST

A child's father had requested Swaraj to grant medical visa for his son, saying he needed post-liver transplant evaluation in India.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday directed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue visa to a Pakistani child for medical treatment in India. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Continuing her humanitarian gesture, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday directed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue visa to a Pakistani child for medical treatment in India.

The child's father, Kashif Chacha, had requested Swaraj on Twitter to grant medical visa for treatment of Abdullah, saying he needed post-liver transplant evaluation in India.

"The treatment of your child must not suffer for want of medicine. I have asked Indian High Commission to issue medical visa. @ChachaKashif," the minister said on the micro-blogging site.

Kashif had said the child's medicines were about to finish and he needed immediate medical consultation in India.

In another tweet, Swaraj said medical visa has also been approved to a Pakistani woman, who wants to undergo liver surgery in India.

Earlier, the woman's son, Rafique Memon, had requested Swaraj's intervention for granting visa to his mother. 

Swaraj also responded positively to a request by Nazir Ahmed that his eight-year-old child Mohammad Ahmed is awaiting medical visa for a year.

"We will issue visa to facilitate treatment of your 8 year old child in India," she said.

