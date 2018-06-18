AAP's Manish Sisodia hospitalised after hunger strike at Delhi L-G's office

Sisodia has been on a hunger strike for the past six days at the L-G’s residence against the 'strike' by IAS bureaucrats of Delhi.

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is on a hunger strike at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s official residence, was shifted to the hospital after his ketone level shot up to 7.4

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Manish Sisodia's ketone level reaches 7.4. Yesterday it was 6.4. ideally it should be zero. 2+ level is considered to be danger zone. Team of doctors reaching L-G house to see him."

Sisodia has been on a hunger strike for the past six days at the L-G’s residence against the “strike” by IAS bureaucrats of Delhi.

On Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was also fasting at Delhi L-G’s residence, was rushed to hospital after his health deteriorated.

Dy CM Manish Sisodia's health deteriorates on 6th day of Indefinite Strike, His Ketone level in Blood noted at highest 7.4, Health Minister Satyendra Jain already admitted in hospital after 7 days of Indefinite fast. pic.twitter.com/5iehYktABS — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) June 18, 2018

Satyendar Jain, who handles six ministries in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, was taken to the LNJP Hospital after he complained of headache, nausea, and breathing problems, news agency ANI quoted Dr JS Passey as saying.

Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai have camped at Anil Baijal’s waiting room since June 11, refusing to leave until the L-G makes IAS bureaucrats in the Delhi government end “strike”.

AAP leaders accompanied by thousands of party workers on Sunday marched towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Sunday in support of their ministers’ protest.

Urging bureaucrats to attend meetings called by ministers, Kejriwal said he would ensure the safety and security of officers “with all powers available at his command”.