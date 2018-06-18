The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 18, 2018 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

India, All India

AAP's Manish Sisodia hospitalised after hunger strike at Delhi L-G's office

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 4:14 pm IST

Sisodia has been on a hunger strike for the past six days at the L-G’s residence against the 'strike' by IAS bureaucrats of Delhi.

Sisodia was shifted to the hospital after his ketone level shot up to 7.4. (Photo:Twitter | @AamAadmiParty)
 Sisodia was shifted to the hospital after his ketone level shot up to 7.4. (Photo:Twitter | @AamAadmiParty)

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is on a hunger strike at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s official residence, was shifted to the hospital after his ketone level shot up to 7.4

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Manish Sisodia's ketone level reaches 7.4. Yesterday it was 6.4. ideally it should be zero. 2+ level is considered to be danger zone. Team of doctors reaching L-G house to see him."

Sisodia has been on a hunger strike for the past six days at the L-G’s residence against the “strike” by IAS bureaucrats of Delhi.

On Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was also fasting at Delhi L-G’s residence, was rushed to hospital after his health deteriorated.

Satyendar Jain, who handles six ministries in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, was taken to the LNJP Hospital after he complained of headache, nausea, and breathing problems, news agency ANI quoted Dr JS Passey as saying.

Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai have camped at Anil Baijal’s waiting room since June 11, refusing to leave until the L-G makes IAS bureaucrats in the Delhi government end “strike”.

Also Read: AAP minister Satyendar Jain, on hunger strike at Delhi L-G’s office, hospitalised

AAP leaders accompanied by thousands of party workers on Sunday marched towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Sunday in support of their ministers’ protest.

Urging bureaucrats to attend meetings called by ministers, Kejriwal said he would ensure the safety and security of officers “with all powers available at his command”.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia, manish sisodia hospitalised, aam aadmi party, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man ‘steals’ two human toes from dead body at exhibition displaying human corpses

2

Stop spread of TB from infected elephants to humans in Amber fort: PETA India to govt

3

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

4

Bull rider who died thrice in rodeo has doctor massaging heart back to life with bare hands

5

Simmba: Ranveer calls himself Rohit Shetty Ka Hero, but director has apt name for him

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham