Centre wary of J&K ‘madrasas’ linked to terror

Government suspects separatists in Kashmir have infiltrated madrasas and are using places of learning to radicalise young students.

It is being suspected for some time now that separatists have managed to make inroads into madrasas in Kashmir valley, and are using this opportunity to radicalise young students. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The home ministry has sought a detailed report from the Jammu and Kashmir government on whether terror operative and hardliners, including members of the Hurriyat, were using religious places, especially madrasas, for radicalising youth and doing other subversive activities.

It is also believed that terror groups are using the hardliners, like Hurriyat members and their overground workers (OGWs), to target religious places and madrasas.

The issue had come on the radar of Central security and intelligence agencies in the wake of unprecedented violence seen in the valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani last July.

Sources said once the Centre receives a detailed report from the state government, it will work on a detailed plan as to how religious institutions can be insulated from the increasing threat of radicalisation.

“Since the state security agencies, including local police and their intelligence units, are better equipped to get ground-level report as to what exactly is happening in Kashmir, we have asked them to submit details on this,” a senior ministry official said.

“So far we are yet to receive the report. Once we get the details both the Centre and the state government will jointly chalk out a plan to deal with the problem,” the official said.

Now that the situation is getting back to normal in Kashmir valley following the long spell of violence and sustained stone-pelting last year, the Centre and the state government are keen that separatists should not be given any opportunity to vitiate the atmosphere in the region again by using the platform of religious places.

With the state expecting a substantial number of tourists to visit during summer, security agencies want to plug all possible security loopholes.