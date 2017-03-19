The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 19, 2017 | Last Update : 01:44 AM IST

India, All India

Centre wary of J&K ‘madrasas’ linked to terror

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 1:38 am IST

Government suspects separatists in Kashmir have infiltrated madrasas and are using places of learning to radicalise young students.

It is being suspected for some time now that separatists have managed to make inroads into madrasas in Kashmir valley, and are using this opportunity to radicalise young students. (Representational image)
 It is being suspected for some time now that separatists have managed to make inroads into madrasas in Kashmir valley, and are using this opportunity to radicalise young students. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The home ministry has sought a detailed report from the Jammu and Kashmir government on whether terror operative and hardliners, including members of the Hurriyat, were using religious places, especially madrasas, for radicalising youth and doing other subversive activities.

It is being suspected for some time now that separatists have managed to make inroads into madrasas in Kashmir valley, and are using this opportunity to radicalise young students.

It is also believed that terror groups are using the hardliners, like Hurriyat members and their overground workers (OGWs), to target religious places and madrasas.

The issue had come on the radar of Central security and intelligence agencies in the wake of unprecedented violence seen in the valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani last July.

Sources said once the Centre receives a detailed report from the state government, it will work on a detailed plan as to how religious institutions can be insulated from the increasing threat of radicalisation.

“Since the state security agencies, including local police and their intelligence units, are better equipped to get ground-level report as to what exactly is happening in Kashmir, we have asked them to submit details on this,” a senior ministry official said.

“So far we are yet to receive the report. Once we get the details both the Centre and the state government will jointly chalk out a plan to deal with the problem,” the official said.

Now that the situation is getting back to normal in Kashmir valley following the long spell of violence and sustained stone-pelting last year, the Centre and the state government are keen that separatists should not be given any opportunity to vitiate the atmosphere in the region again by using the platform of religious places.

With the state expecting a substantial number of tourists to visit during summer, security agencies want to plug all possible security loopholes.

Tags: madrasas, terror, jammu and kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Parody of ‘BBC Dad’ interview shows how moms are pros

2

Online security: Restrict app permissions, be safe

3

Hinduja brothers retain wealthiest Asians tag in UK for 2017

4

Confirmed: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are a couple!

5

Former racing champion Ashwin Sundar, wife die in mishap

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham