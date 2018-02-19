The Asian Age | News



B’luru: NA Harris's son surrenders after being booked for thrashing man

ANI
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

Karnataka's Congress MLA NA Haris's son Mohammed Haris Nalapad surrendered on Monday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bengaluru: Karnataka's Congress MLA NA Haris's son Mohammed Haris Nalapad surrendered on Monday after being booked for allegedly thrashing and threatening a man in a pub in Bengaluru's UB City.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest against Haris outside city's Cubbon Park.

On Sunday soon after the incident, Bangalore District Youth Congress General Secretary, Nalapad was expelled from the party after the incident.

Also read: B'luru: FIR against Son of MLA, youth Cong chief for thrashing man

According to reports, the victim was having dinner at a high-end restaurant in UB City when Mohammad Nalapad and his friends walked in at 11:30 pm.

The group reportedly told the victim, who had a plaster on one of his legs, to "sit properly".

After a heated exchange of words, Nalapad and his friends allegedly attacked the victim. The victim was then rushed to the nearby Mallya Hospital for treatment, but the group reportedly followed him there and threatened him.

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

