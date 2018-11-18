The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 18, 2018 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Two Al-Badar militants killed in Shopian encounter

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2018, 1:25 pm IST

Cordon and search operation launched by security forces in Rebban, Zainapora turned into encounter after militants fired upon them.

The killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badar and had been involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and other civilian atrocities in the area. (Representational image | PTI)
 The killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badar and had been involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and other civilian atrocities in the area. (Representational image | PTI)

Srinagar: Two militants belonging to the Al-Badar outfit were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. 

Based on a credible input about the presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces at the crack of dawn in Rebban area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. 

He said as the search operation was going on, the search party was fired upon by the hiding militants. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which two militants were killed, the spokesman said. 

He said the slain ultras have been identified as Nawaz Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Rebban, Zainapora and Yawar Wani, a resident of Batnoor Litter, Pulwama. 

"They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badar. Both the killed terrorists were involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area," the spokesman said. 

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. No collateral damage took place during the encounter, he said.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

