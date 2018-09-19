AAP Haryana MLA 'offers' Rs 20L to BJP leader ready to suffer gangrape

AAP leader was making a point about BJP government in Haryana offering compensation but not doing enough to punish rapists.

Jaihind said, 'I offer to pay Rs. 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader while condemning the gangrape of Haryana college student today made an outrageous remark.

Naveen Jaihind, AAP head in Haryana, “offered” Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader ready to suffer gangrape.

Jaihind said, "I offer to pay Rs. 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people,"said Naveen Jaihind, adding, "Are they valuing someone's honour at Rs. 2 lakh? Women aren't safe in Haryana."

#WATCH 2 lakh rupay izzat hai kya ek ladki ki? Mukhyamantri sb sharam karo.BJP ka koi neta 10 logon se kukaram karvay, 20 lakh rupay hum denge unko. Izaat ki koi keemat hoti hai kya?: Haryana AAP Chief Naveen Jaihind on #Rewari gangrape victim family returning Govt compensation pic.twitter.com/cfYNGmYd6G — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

Jaihind while targeting the ML Khattar government said Haryana was being run by “Kauravas” – the villains of epic Mahabharata – where women were being assaulted every day while Haryana Chief Minister Khattar was like the blind king, “Dhritarashtra (the father of the Kauravas)".

The 19-year-old student was raped on last Wednesday on her way to a coaching class. She was dragged to the fields by three men, who were known to her and raped. Other present there joined in and took turns to assault until she fell unconscious. An Army soldier was among the main accused and is still on the run.

Khattar government gave a cheque worth Rs 2 lakh which the survivor’s family returned demanding the rapists to be punished. "We want justice, we want punishment for the rapists," said the student's mother.

AAP's Atishi Marlena said of her colleague's comment: "What he highlighted is valid, but yes the way he worded it is wrong."