Friday, Sep 14, 2018

India, Crime

19-yr-old CBSE topper kidnapped, gang-raped in Haryana

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2018, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2018, 9:16 am IST

The girl was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused in a car and taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped.

The accused offered the girl a drink laced with sedatives and left her near a bus stop in Kanina after the act. (Representational Image)
Rewari (Haryana): A 19-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four to five people at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district, police said on Thursday.

She was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who arrived in a car and taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, they said.

The accused later left her near a bus stop in Kanina. According to an official of Women Police station, Rewari, a 'zero FIR' was lodged on the complaint of the woman, and the probe was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in the area under their jurisdiction. 

The girl, who hails from a village here, is said to be brilliant in academics. She was also felicitated by the President after she topped the CBSE board exam, reported NDTV

Zero FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of place of incident or jurisdiction and the same can be later transferred to the concerned police station.

Tags: crime against women, 19-yr-old cbse topper raped, haryana police
Location: India, Haryana

