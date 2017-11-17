The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 17, 2017 | Last Update : 02:39 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

After Moody's upgrade, doubters should introspect: Jaitley slams Oppn

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 1:47 pm IST

US-based Moody's on Friday upgraded India's sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook.

Addressing the media at the national capital Jaitley said a number of structural reforms that have taken place in these years have put India on a high trajectory growth curve. (Photo: AP/File)
 Addressing the media at the national capital Jaitley said a number of structural reforms that have taken place in these years have put India on a high trajectory growth curve. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: Welcoming India's improved credit rating by Moody's Investors Service, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said, "It is a recognition and enforcement of reform process which has gone on in India, particularly in the last 3-4 years."

Addressing the media at the national capital, Jaitley said a number of structural reforms that have taken place in these years have put India on a high trajectory growth curve. 

The finance minister said the upgrade by Moody's has come after 13 years.

Read: Boost for Modi: Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating for 1st time in 13 yrs

He said, "We welcome this upgrade, we believe that it is a belated recognition of all the positive steps which have been taken in India in the last few years, which has contributed to strengthening of Indian economy." 

Jaitley said that the improved credit rating is encouraging and that there is an international recognition. He said the recognition firms Government's determination to follow the track that they have embarked upon.

Crediting demonetisation and digitisation the finance minister said, "The fact that a series of steps including demonetisation, which are now taking Indian economy to a greater formalisation and digitisation, something which is being universally acknowledged." 

The finance minister said the world has recognised Goods and Services Tax (GST) as one of the most significant reform steps taken in the history of Independent India.

For three years in a row, India is the fastest growing economy among all major economies, Jaitley said. He went on to add, “If you look at our track record of three years, it has been one of the better records in Indian history as far as fiscal discipline is concerned, and we intend to move on that track.”

Attacking critics for targeting the Government for demonetisation and GST the finance minister said, "Many who had doubts in their minds about India's reform process would now seriously introspect on their positions itself." 

US-based Moody's on Friday upgraded India's sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. 

The rating upgrade comes after a gap of 13 years. Moody's had last upgraded India's rating to 'Baa3' in 2004. 

In 2015, the rating outlook was changed to 'positive' from 'stable'.

The 'Baa3' rating was the lowest investment grade - just a notch above 'junk' status.

"The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody's expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India's high growth potential and its large and stable financing base for government debt, and will likely contribute to a gradual decline in the general government debt burden over the medium term," Moody's said in a statement.

Tags: arun jaitley, moody's investors service, indian economy, demonetisation, gst
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man who mistreats women is not oversexed: Angelina Jolie gives powerful speech at UN

2

Ashes series 2017: Australia recall Tim Paine to Test squad

3

OnePlus 5T is official, with taller screen and reworked camera

4

This gold plated toilet created with 24 Louis Vuitton bags is bizarre

5

Forbes: Roger Federer overtakes Tiger Woods to become highest-paid athlete in sports

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham