The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:07 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Rahane departs for 4 as Shanaka gets a wicket
 
Business, Economy

Boost for Modi: Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating for 1st time in 13 yrs

PTI
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 8:58 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 9:06 am IST

The global ratings agency, however, cautioned that high debt burden remains a constraint on the country's credit profile.

Moody's Investors Service upgraded the Government of India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to 'Baa2' from 'Baa3' and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive, the statement said. (Photo: File)
 Moody's Investors Service upgraded the Government of India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to 'Baa2' from 'Baa3' and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive, the statement said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: US-based Moody's on Friday upgraded India's sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. The rating upgrade comes after a gap of 13 years.

Moody's had last upgraded India's rating to 'Baa3' in 2004. In 2015, the rating outlook was changed to 'positive' from 'stable'.

The 'Baa3' rating was the lowest investment grade - just a notch above 'junk' status.

"The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody's expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India's high growth potential and its large and stable financing base for government debt, and will likely contribute to a gradual decline in the general government debt burden over the medium term," Moody's said in a statement. 

The global ratings agency, however, cautioned that high debt burden remains a constraint on the country's credit profile.

"Moody's believes that the reforms put in place have reduced the risk of a sharp increase in debt, even in potential downside scenarios," it said.

Moody's Investors Service upgraded the Government of India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to 'Baa2' from 'Baa3' and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive, the statement said.

Stating that reforms will foster sustainable growth prospects, the US-based agency said the government is mid-way through a wide-ranging programme of economic and  institutional reforms.

"While a number of important reforms remain at the design phase, Moody's believes that those implemented to-date will advance the government's objective of improving the business climate, enhancing productivity, stimulating foreign and domestic investment, and ultimately fostering strong and sustainable growth," Moody's said.

The reform programme will thus complement the existing "shock-absorbance capacity" provided by India's strong growth potential and improving global competitiveness, it added.

Reforms like Goods and Services Tax (GST) will promote productivity by removing barriers to interstate trade. Also improvements to the monetary policy framework, measures to address the overhang of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking system and those like demonetisation, the Aadhaar system of biometric accounts, and targeted delivery of benefits through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system are intended to reduce informality in the economy.

Other important measures which have yet to reach fruition include planned land and labor market reforms, which rely to a great extent on cooperation with and between the states, it said.

"Most of these measures will take time for their impact to be seen, and some, such as the GST and demonetisation, have undermined growth over the near term," it added.

Moody's expects GDP growth to moderate to 6.7 per cent in the fiscal year ending in March 2018.

However, as disruption fades, assisted by recent government measures to support SMEs and exporters with GST compliance, real GDP growth will rise to 7.5 per cent next fiscal, with similarly robust levels of growth from FY 2019 onward.

"Longer term, India's growth potential is significantly higher than most other Baa-rated sovereigns," Moody's noted.

Tags: credit rating, baa2, economic reforms
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5T is official, with taller screen and reworked camera

2

This gold plated toilet created with 24 Louis Vuitton bags is bizarre

3

Forbes: Roger Federer overtakes Tiger Woods to become highest-paid athlete in sports

4

KFC introduces Christmas decoration replacing mistletoes with chicken wings

5

Oxford to soon introduce first-ever Hindi word of the year

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham