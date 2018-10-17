The Asian Age | News

Historic day: Doors of Sabarimala temple to open for women of all ages today

Published : Oct 17, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2018, 11:16 am IST

The trek to the Lord Ayyappa Shrine to begin at 3 pm and the entry to the doors of the Sabarimala temple at 5 pm.

 The Kerala police ordered that anyone trying to obstruct entry will amount to criminal conspiracy. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kochi: After the historic Supreme Court ruling last month revoking ban on women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, the renowned shrine in Kerala will open its doors to women for the first time at 5 pm today. 

The apex court’s verdict had, however, received mixed responses with scores of protesters taking to the streets of Kerala demanding an overturn in the ruling citing that it is against their traditional beliefs.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the meeting between Travancore Devaswom Board and the pro-tradition group comprising tantris and Pandalam ex-royals on Wednesday to find a via media solution fizzled out over whether the board would prefer a review petition before the Supreme Court.

Devotees, both men and women stopped vehicles and evicted young women they thought were headed for the hill shrine.

Around 1,000 police personnel, 800 men and 200 women, have been deployed in Nilakkal, the main gateway to Sabarimala, to ensure a safe passage to the pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple.

The Kerala police ordered that anyone trying to obstruct entry will amount to criminal conspiracy.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had, in a press meet on Tuesday, said that government will not submit a review petition and that they will ensure facilities to allow all devotees to go to Sabarimala shrine today.

Here are Live updates of Sabarimala temple opening:

11:00 am: Women protest in Nilakkal against the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 to Sabarimala temple.

Also Read: Watch: Protesters on streets, agitate over women's entry to Sabarimala temple

09:59 am: Protests being held near Pamba base camp against entry of women in the age group 10-50 to Sabarimala temple.

 

 

09:20 am: Pilgrims begin arriving at Nilakkal, the base camp of Sabarimala Temple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today.

 

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

08:45 am: Seven protesters were arrested for creating ruckus. Police said that every devotee will have straight passage to Sabarimala. Protesters will not be allowed to gather at the base, they added.  

08:16 am: As hundreds of additional police have been put on high alert across the state, police spokesperson Pramod Kumar told news agency AFP that, "Things are under control, and we are closely monitoring the situation".

08:00 am: A total of 1,000 security personnel, 800 men and 200 women, deployed at Nilakkal and Pampa base. 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam.

 

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

07:55 am: Devotees of Lord Ayyappa who have gathered at Nilakkal said, "We are facing problems as administration is not giving clear answers on when doors will open."

 

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

07:30 am: After the Supreme Court verdict lifting ban on entry of women in menstruating age in Sabarimala temple, many had strongly opposed it. Addressing the protesters in Kollam on Friday, Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi had allegedly said, "Women in the restricted age group who visit the Lord Ayappa Temple should be ripped apart."

07:27 am: Devotees block cars and buses to check for women travelling to Sabarimala. Few women were evicted from the bus and were asked to go back near Nilakkal in Sabarimala ahead of its scheduled opening for women of all ages for the first time today.

 

(Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)

 

07:25 am: The Lord Ayyappa temple has traditionally barred women of menstruating age as the deity is a celibate and does not want the presence of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years. The Sabarimala temple's rule followed the belief that menstruating women are "impure".

The custom in the temple was challenged by a clutch of petitioners who argued that women cannot be denied the constitutional right to worship.

