Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018

India, All India

Watch: Protesters on streets, agitate over women's entry to Sabarimala temple

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 17, 2018, 11:11 am IST
The doors of Sabarimala temple will be opened to women for the time at 5 pm today.

Slogans were raised as women marched in protest at Nilakkal, the main gateway to Sabarimala. (Screengrab | ANI)
Kochi: Hours ahead of Sabarimala temple opening its doors to women of all ages in the renowned shrine in Kerala, protesters, mostly women, took to streets agitating against the Supreme Court's last month verdict.

Slogans were raised as women marched in protest at Nilakkal, the main gateway to Sabarimala.

Pilgrims have started arriving at Nilakkal.

Meanwhile, 7 protesters have been arrested for creating ruckus. Police said that every devotee will have straight passage to Sabarimala. Protesters will not be allowed to gather at the base, they added.

