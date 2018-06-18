The Asian Age | News



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gives public assurance, guarantees IAS officers safety

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 9:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 9:39 pm IST

Kejriwal addressed officers as his 'family' and urged them to stop 'their boycott of elected government and return to work'.

To give assurance to officers, Kejriwal posted one-page message on Twitter after IAS officers’ Association expressed their concerns in the press conference on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 To give assurance to officers, Kejriwal posted one-page message on Twitter after IAS officers’ Association expressed their concerns in the press conference on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday gave a public assurance to IAS officers about their safety and security -- in writing.

Kejriwal addressed officers as his “family” and urged them to stop “their boycott of elected government and return to work”.

To give assurance to officers, Kejriwal posted one-page message on Twitter after IAS officers’ Association expressed their concerns in the press conference on Sunday.

According to NDTV report, during the press conference, the officers claimed that they were not on strike and only skip only the meetings in which they felt their “safety” and “self respect” were at risk.

They also alleged that they were being “victimised” in political battle when they owed allegiance only “to the law and the Constitution”.

Read: All depts working, not on strike, says Delhi IAS Association on AAP claim

Referring to the alleged attack on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February, IAS Association secretary Manisha Saxena said afterwards, they have approached all quarters, including the cabinet secretary, the home minister, the Lieutenant Governor and the Department of Personnel and Training to request for help in ensuring safety.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, ias officers association, twitter, anshu prakash, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

