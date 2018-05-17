The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

BJP celebrates hollow win, India mourns defeat of democracy: Rahul

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 17, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 10:22 am IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, 'BJP’s insistence to form government in Karnataka mockery of constitution.'

Congress lawmakers, accompanied by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah were protesting against B S Yeddyurappa's swearing in as Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Congress lawmakers, accompanied by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah were protesting against B S Yeddyurappa's swearing in as Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru/Mumbai: In a major development in the politics of Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state after his party became the single largest party with majority votes. 

The vote of Congress and JD(S) which has formed an alliance is 117, more than the magical number of 112. BJP has won 104 seats.

Soon after B S Yeddyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday morning after the Supreme Court in a rare post-midnight hearing ruled out that it won't stop Yeddyurappa swearing-in, Congress MLAs and leaders held a protest outside Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Vidhan Soudha. 

Read: Yeddyurappa sworn in as Karnataka CM, gets 15 days to prove majority​

Congress lawmakers, accompanied by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah were protesting against B S Yeddyurappa's swearing in as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Minutes before oath taking ceremony of B S Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and said, “The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy.”

Siddaramaiah also expressed his anger over the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa and said, “The matter is pending before the Court. We will go to the people and we will tell them how BJP is going against the Constitution.”

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, b s yeddyurappa, congress protest, ghulam nabi azad, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

2

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

3

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

4

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

5

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham