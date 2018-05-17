The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 17, 2018

India

Yeddyurappa sworn in as Karnataka CM, gets 15 days to prove majority

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 17, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 10:46 am IST

In an unprecedented post-midnight hearing, Supreme Court ruled out that it won't stop B S Yeddyurappa swearing-in.

Karnataka Government formation: B S Yeddyurappa takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bengaluru/ Mumbai: After two days of intense drama, B S Yeddyurappa today take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka after his party, the BJP, was invited to form government in the state.

The oath was administered to him by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.

The BJP leader has been given 15 days to prove majority by the Governor on Wednesday evening. 

In an rare post-midnight hearing, the Supreme Court ruled out that it won't stop Yeddyurappa swearing-in. "As far as swearing-in is concerned, we are not restraining it, but we are making it subject to the outcome of the case," a three-judge bench, comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, said after the stretched three-and-a-half long hours of hearing.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing the case on Friday at 10.30 am and has ordered the BJP to produce the letters submitted by B S Yeddyurappa to the governor by then.

It is to be recalled that on the day of the voting in Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa said that he will form the new government in the state on May 17 after thumping victory.

"I will fly to Delhi on the 15th once the results are announced and meet Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. I will invite him and others for the swearing in ceremony which is going to happen most likely on the 17th," he declared.

Here are the LIVE updates from Karnataka where the new government will be formed today:

10:33 am: BJP national president Amit Shah tweeted:

10:32 am: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa reaches Vidhan Soudha.

10:31 am: Security heightened outside Vidhana Soudha, police personnel deployed at the Karnataka Assembly where Congress is protesting after B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as chief minister.

10:30 am: Aam Aadmi Party on Twitter said, “Governor in Karnataka is doing the same as LG is doing in Delhi, both are playing with the Constitutional values.”

10:22 am: Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated B S Yeddyurappa.

10:05 am: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Twitter said, “What is happening in Karnataka today is a rehearsal for what will happen after the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.”

09:52 am: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa along with BJP leaders Ananth Kumar and Murlidhar Rao.

09:28 am: BJP workers dance and celebrate outside Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru after their leader B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

09:13 am: Soon after the swearing in ceremony, Karnataka BJP said in its tweet:

09:04 am: Karnataka Governor hands over bouquet to newly-sworn Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa.

09:03 am: People at Raj Bhawan chant "Modi-Modi" as B S Yeddyurappa swears in as the Chief Minister.

09:02 am: B S Yeddyurappa sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. 

09:01 am: B S Yeddyurappa takes oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister.

08:58 am: Governor Vajubhai Vala arrives at the venue where B S Yeddyurappa will swear-in as the chief minister 

08:56 am: BS Yeddyurappa reaches Raj Bhawan.

08:51 am: Time has been given by Governor. I think we will get the support. BJP is the single largest party. We are going to prove majority on floor. Confident of having majority. We would have smooth, stable running of govt for 5 years. Writing is on the wall, Siddaramaiah and Congress have been rejected. This is the 22nd state, what more is required? People have said no to Siddaramaiah. People won't allow an unholy alliance. We would be successful, Yeddyurappa taking Oath today, all requisites would follow.: Ananth Kumar, BJP

08:50 am: Karnataka Chief Minister designate B S Yeddyurappa offers prayers at a temple before his swearing-in ceremony.

08:49 am: Sriramulu, who is expected to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, arrives at Raj Bhavan.

08:47 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his tweet said: "The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. 

This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy.

08:45 am: Swearing-in ceremony of B S Yeddyurappa to begin shortly; Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar present at Raj Bhavan.

08:41 am: In its Twitter page, Karnataka BJP said the "golden period for Karnataka set to return with B S Yeddyurappa swearing in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka."

08:40 am: This is the third time B S Yeddyurappa will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

In 2007, he was chief minister for 7 days (from 12 November - 19 November). Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on November 12,  2007. However, JD(S) refused to support his government over disagreement on sharing of ministries which resulted in his resignation as Chief Minister on November 19, 2007.

The following year, Yeddyurappa led the BJP to a historic victory in Karnataka. He took the oath of office as Chief Minister on May 30, 2008. He remained the chief minister for 3 years, 62 days before he was forced to resign over an illegal mining case.

08:35 am: B S Yeddyurappa leaves for Raj Bhawan where he will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

08:30 am: Overnight hearing in the Supreme Court

Here's what happened in the apex court

May 16: 10:30 pm: Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) move the Supreme Court.

May 16: 11:00 pm: Supreme Court registrat scrutinises the petition filed by the Congress and the JD(S).

May 17: 12:25 am: Registrar reached Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's residence.

May 17: 01:00: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra constitutes 3-judge bench.

May 17: 02:10 am: Hearing begins in the Supreme Court.

May 17: 05:30 am: Hearing concludes in the Supreme Court. The court after the hearing ruled out that it won't stop B S Yeddyurappa swearing-in. "As far as swearing-in is concerned, we are not restraining it, but we are making it subject to the outcome of the case." 

08:05 am: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's letter inviting BJP to form government in the state.

07:35 am: Visuals from outside Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. B S Yeddyurappa to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister at 9 am.

07:15 am: Visuals from outside B S Yeddyurappa's residence, in Bengaluru.

07:09 am: B S Yeddyurappa on his Twitter sought support and blessings of people.

06:49 am: BJP Karnataka tweets a post on its Twitter handle which read: “While we will start a golden chapter in the history of Karnataka, the people of India, like the SC, will reject Congress’s mercy petition.”

06:41 am: B S Yeddyurappa had been invited by Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala, on Tuesday evening, to form government in Karnataka.

