The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to field against India. (Photo: screengrab) Live| IND vs SL,1st test: Sri Lanka srtike early, KL Rahul dismissed first ball
 
India, All India

Can’t a 23-year-old man have girlfriends: Hardik Patel calls 'sex tapes' fake

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 12:57 pm IST

Hardik said he would have accepted them if there was a sting operation on him and his fiancé in a hotel room.

Asked if he was planning any legal action, Hardik asked what would be the point. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Asked if he was planning any legal action, Hardik asked what would be the point. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Patidar leader Hardik Patel is not embarrassed of the three “sex videos” of him doing the rounds on social media, nor is he scared of losing mass support.

The videos – where a man purportedly to be Hardik is seen in a room with a woman – are “a desperate attempt by the BJP to cover up for their shortcomings,” the young leader told The Indian Express. He added: “They could not break me, could not threaten me, or blackmail me to back off, so they had to create videos of a 23-year-old to character-assassinate him.”

Hardik said the video is morphed. He said he would have accepted them if there was a sting operation on him and his fiancé in a hotel room. “These are videos that have been created with a man who resembles me. I have already sent the video for forensic examination to some of our community members abroad and they have sent me an analysis that proves it was fake,” Hardik was quoted in the report.

Then he added: “However, even if we assume that I was immoral as some people say, and that it was indeed I in the video, I want to ask, can’t a 23-year-old youth have girlfriends? If a 23-year-old cannot have girlfriends, will a 50-year-old have girlfriends?”

The report mentions Hardik citing the example of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “He once said he isn’t married but he is not a sanyasi either… An elected BJP member was caught molesting a girl and (sexually assaulting) her in a moving bus but they don’t talk about it… This is not a BJP vs Congress fight. It is BJP vs Hardik.”

Asked if he was planning any legal action, Hardik asked what would be the point. “I have no faith in a BJP-administered state,” he told the paper.

“Also, in the world of politics, you have to be thick-skinned and also a neech (lowlife) to bear all this and remain silent… Let me tell you, I have become very neech,” he said.

Read: Using women to gain power shameful: Hardik Patel slams BJP for viral video

Tags: sex videos, hardik patel, hardik patel sex tape controversy, gujarat polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford to soon introduce first-ever Hindi word of the year

2

Killer robots: Leading AI scientist warns of an apocalypse

3

Apple to assist development of an anti-spam app after face-off with TRAI

4

Delhi's Khan Market becomes world's 24th most expensive retail location

5

App threatening privacy made mandatory in China's Xinjiang

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham