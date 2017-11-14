The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:40 PM IST

India, All India

Using women to gain power shameful: Hardik Patel slams BJP for viral video

ANI
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 9:34 pm IST

Hardik Patel said, 'This (CD) was planned by BJP to secure around 50 seats in election but I don't care.'

A CD of the Patidar leader has surfaced on social media, in which he can be seen with a woman in a room. (Photo:@HardikPatel_)
 A CD of the Patidar leader has surfaced on social media, in which he can be seen with a woman in a room. (Photo:@HardikPatel_)

Ahmedabad: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of releasing the alleged sex CD to dent his image.

A CD of the Patidar leader has surfaced on social media, in which he can be seen with a woman in a room.

Speaking to media, Patel said that the video has been released to malign his image in the light of the upcoming elections in the state.

"This was very pathetic allegation levelled against me. I am not worried about my reputation but about the woman. This kind of politics is not expected. Gujarat women should wake up and do something against random people using videos like this. This was planned by BJP to secure around 50 seats in election but I don't care," he said.

Coming down heavily upon the saffron party, the Patidar leader said that using women to stay in power is shameful.

"In coming days, I think people will threat women or bribe them to get indulge in such activities. I am serving for people and I don't care of such kind of politics. All I have to say is that please don't play with any women's character by using such kind of video," he added.

Earlier, Patel took to Twitter and said that the women of Gujarat have been insulted by the filthy politics.

"Now the filthy politics has begun. You can defame me but it will make no difference. The women of Gujarat have been insulted," Hardik tweeted.

The Patidar leader is expected to join hands with the opposition party Congress for the upcoming Gujarat polls against the BJP. 

Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 and 14. The results will be declared on December 18.

Tags: hardik patel, patidar anamat andolan samiti, bjp, hardik patel accuses bjp, hardik patel cd
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Musical version of Ramayana at ASEAN opening to reflect India-Philippines culture link

2

iPad users 'get a real computer' : Microsoft CEO

3

Rohingya boy who can’t swim floats from Myanmar to Bangladesh on oil drum

4

Pics: Bachchan family dazzles in their traditional best at a family wedding

5

Essential's 360 Camera can now broadcast live 360 videos on Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham